How many bubbles does a pint of beer have according to science | Life

Science has led humanity by the hand for centuries and it does so in order to reveal the greatest unknowns of the universe that surrounds us, this time it has managed to find out the number of bubbles in a pint of beer.

Beer is one of the best inventions that mankind has made, it is refreshing and perfectly accompanies conversations in bars. This liquid continues to be studied and the latest research has focused on finding out the number of bubbles in a pint.

The author of this study is Liger-Belair Gérard whose occupation is Professor of Chemical Physics at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne.

His research is broadly based on measure the amount of carbon dioxide in a pint and then calculate how many bubbles it takes for the concentration of this gas to drop drastically.

The calculation was made with the help of a camera capable of taking photographs at high speeds and that monitored from when the bubble formed, until it exploded and released carbon dioxide. In addition, this also had a well-known visual effect: the beer ran out of foam.

Once all the data were obtained, the result of the investigation ruled a fairly high figure and with wide margins. There are between 200,000 and 2 million bubbles in a pint of beer. It is a really spectacular figure and more so if we take into account that not much attention is paid to the foam of the beer.

Of course, calculating the number of bubbles in a pint of beer is the only thing Liger-Belair Gérard has done. Before beer it was proposed to calculate the number of bubbles in another alcoholic beverage, champagne.

The data may surprise, but champagne would have about a million bubbles, considerably less than beer.

Science will never cease to amaze us, it is something that always advances and that gives answers to questions that possibly few have asked. We hope to see many more style studies in the future as they are most curious.