Although Sony already presented the Playstation 5 On June 11, we still have several questions regarding the possibilities that the hardware will offer us. One of the most frequently asked questions among the public is the following: How many and which ports will the console integrate in total? The reveal video only allowed us to see the ones in the front region, USB-A and USB-C. The latter will serve to recharge the DualSense or connect other accessories.

The big question remains whether the console will offer more USB ports on the back.

However, the big question is whether the back of the PlayStation 5 will provide more USB ports. And is that the PS4, both the first model and the Slim, were criticized for only having two ports of the mentioned standard. Some players encountered obstacles when they had to connect an external hard drive, Bluetooth headphones – with adapter – and recharge the controller at the same time. It’s not an issue that caused too much noise, but it did happen.

According to rumors emerged in forums such as ResetEra and Reddit, the PlayStation 5 would have another pair of USB ports in the rear region, one USB-A and one USB-C. Recall that official accessories such as the new HD Camera or Pulse 3D headphones have already been presented. The first requires a permanent connection to the console, while the headphones need to be connected once their battery runs out. We will see if Sony is interested in providing additional USB ports.

What you can be sure of is that behind you will find the traditional HDMI to connect to the TV or monitor, a Ethernet and, of course, the power input. The optical audio output, meanwhile, is still in the air. The first version of the PS4, as well as the PS4 Pro, included the aforementioned quality, but the PS4 Slim did without it. Given the emphasis Sony is giving to the audio on the PlayStation 5, optical output is more likely to have won its place.

Finally, the subject of storage should not be neglected. He Ultrafast ssd The PlayStation 5 has a capacity of 825 GB, however, Sony will offer us the option to expand it through a M.2 NVMe slotSo you can also expect this space in the back. The PS5 will launch during the last quarter of 2020; its price continues to remain a mystery.