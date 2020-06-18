It is unlikely that we are alone in the Universe. “It would be a waste of space,” they said in the science fiction film “Contact.” We just couldn’t find them. Or they to us. A group of astronomers has made new calculations to conclude that the probable number of contactable alien civilizations in the Milky Way is 36.

Where does that number come from? In 1961, radio astronomer and president of the SETI Institute, Frank Drake, proposed what was dubbed the Drake equation. In it he established seven factors To estimate the number of intelligent civilizations capable of emitting radio signals that we could detect from Earth:

Rate of “adequate” star formation in the galaxy (stars per year).

Fraction of stars that have planets in their orbit.

Number of those planets inside the star’s ecosphere.

Fraction of those planets within the ecosphere in which life has developed.

Fraction of those planets in which intelligent life has developed.

Fraction of those planets where intelligent life has developed a technology and tries to communicate.

The length of time that an intelligent and communicative civilization can exist (years).

Although the equation caused controversy since its formulation, the scientific community has accepted it as a theoretical approximation the question and other scientists have used it to formulate their own hypotheses. The biggest problem with Drake’s equation is that we do not have the capacity to determine the real value of most of these factors, and they are all theoretical approximations that complicate their resolution.

“Drake’s equation estimates have ranged from zero to a few billion civilizations. It is more a tool for thinking than something we have really been able to solve, “explained Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham and co-author of new research published in the Astrophysical Journal in which they say they have refined the equation and added latest data known.

“Basically we assume that intelligent life would form on other Earth-like planets as it has on our planet, so in a few billion years life will automatically form as a natural part of evolution,” they say. Conselize.

The assumption, known as Copernicus’ Astrobiological Principle, is considered fairly approximate, since everything from chemical reactions to star formation is known to occur if the conditions are correct. “If intelligent life it is formed in a scientific way and not only randomly or in a very unique way, then you would expect at least this many civilizations within our galaxy. “

Under the strictest set of assumptions, where, as has happened on Earth, life forms between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion years after the formation of its main star, “it is likely that currently between 4 and 211 alien civilizations in the Milky Way is capable of communicating with others, with 36 as the most probable data ». Astronomers say these numbers are conservative, especially since it’s based on how long our own civilization has been sending signals into space and we’ve only had that ability. in the last hundred years.

And they are also quite far away. “17,000 light years is our estimate for the closest … If we find any closer it would be a good indication that the lifespan of civilizations [comunicantes] it is much longer than a hundred or a few hundred years and that an intelligent civilization can last thousands or millions of years. The closer we find them, the better the long-term survival of our own civilization will look«.

Although still a very theoretical approximation and Drake’s equation has no solution at the moment, 36 contactable alien civilizations in the Milky Way would not be too shabby, considering the billions of galaxies in the Universe and the exoplanets discovered in recent years. years with potential capacity to harbor life. Life like ours, it is understood, because there could be others unknown until now. “It would be a waste of space” if we were alone.