It was in 2019 when we saw the photographic boom in photography take the shape that predominates today. A good number of sensors populates practically the entirety of the whole proposal of smartphones. Wide angle, super wide angle and telephoto were no longer enough, when a new sensor was introduced to measure the depth of the scene, the ToF sensor. In this sense we saw many of the best mobile phones already renewed. Terminals like the Galaxy S10 5G and Huawei P30 Pro sang then full.

In 2020, the trend continues in this more premium range, which turns towards even bigger sensors and zooms with more and more magnifications. To the point that 1,000 euros is no longer enough to mark which is the best proposal among the devices with the most sublime ambitions. A good example of this are the recent Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro + – which needs a second zoom to cover the intermediate range -, with a respective price of 1,359 and 1,399 euros.

Of course there are great reasons for justify prices of this new category, in a scenario in which mobiles increasingly last longer, based on a simple look at the components that incorporate. If all of them are necessary and if there really is a demand from the user, it is a debate that we leave for another time. But it is not in these high-end terminals in which we see a new search the best photographic proposal takes its toll. Not much less.

You need only look back at some of the latest device releases in the intermediate ranges. The vast majority of them will have a large photographic module at the height of any large one. At least, from the outside and before using it, of course.

More sensors; Worse?

This is the case of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the most ambitious proposal from the second manufacturer of Oppo in Spain. 599 euros on offer, with the latest Snapdragon 865 inside, with 5G of course, with the cost that this entails. Get to be the most economical, for 110 euros advantage, with this feature on board. It is not, however, in exchange for the amount in its photographic sensors, since it accumulates a total of four in its rear part.

64 megapixels on board your main camera with a recent Samsung sensor, which we also find equivalent in the Sony catalog, with good technology for terminals in the mid-range in 2020. What about the rest? Knowing in detail the sensor technologies end here. And except for a telephoto that doesn’t seem to be bad, the wide angle gives very mediocre results even in good light and the 2 MP depth sensor could really be avoided.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. Photo: Luis del Barco | Explica.co.

This scenario is repeated on the front camera, this time folding through a cutout in the panel, with a standard angle of correct results and a wide angle that leaves much to be desired. A photographic configuration quite similar to the much cheaper Realme 6, which lands by replacing this telephoto – one of the two lenses that works best – with a macro lens with little effective use. Four rear sensors, for less than 220 euros.

Something similar happens to the Mi 10 5G itself, which unlike the Pro version – which already goes up to 999 euros – has four rear cameras and two of them are sensors that provide nothing or very little: for depth and macro mode.

Similar is what we see in the OnePlus proposals for the first half of 2020. A OnePlus 8 lands losing the telephoto that we saw in the OnePlus 7T in exchange for a macro sensor, making it difficult to justify the price. In the most advanced model, the OnePlus 8 Pro, the brand gets a little more creative with a color filter, which remains for a single use, only in photography and relegated to the background, hidden, in the camera application itself.

A new example of this small invasion we see in the Oppo Find X2 Lite, which arrived this week to complete its older brothers in the most respected line in the house. For 499 euros we see, for the moment only in Portugal, a main camera that apparently fits the same sensor as the Redmi Note 7 that we already saw in 2019 and about 150 euros. The rest of the sensors? They will hardly yield profitable results.

And it is that as we mentioned, this Find X2 Lite incorporates a main sensor half an inch in size –or 1/2 “, something common until this year–, which drops in its wide angle up to a quarter of an inch, and up to a fifth in the case of depth and monochrome sensors. This means a quarter and less than a sixth of the light sensitivity, directly from physical principles of the functioning of the CMOS they equip, although technologically the jump is probably greater. In addition to being two extras that can hardly be justified both by the expected results and by the price at which the device lands.

The new megapixels?

Of course, this trend is repeated ad nauseum in all types of mobiles, these being simply a selection of the most current and representative. From Samsung’s Galaxy A series – which, moreover, work reasonably well – in its most economical proposals to Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note, Huawei’s P40 Lite or its alternatives from Honor …

Realme X50 Pro 5G. Photo: David Ortiz | Explica.co.

The number of cameras has become one of the few parameters that manufacturers can modify in a simple, direct and very cheap way. A good part of these new sensors will have absolutely residual use, if any. In a fully saturated offer it is easy to drag the user to compare quantity rather than quality.

While With one hand, useful physical components are removed for the sake of precious space inside the terminals, with the other, hardware components that no one has claimed are added. and that hardly anyone will miss when, inevitably, the tactic runs out and disappears. As the motorized modules already did that tried, fleetingly, to kill the notch.

While the manufacturers on Android fight to see who has more and not so much to see who gives better, there are those who think about what should stay to articulate again the deserved and brave less is more.