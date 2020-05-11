Although it seems that it was centuries ago, the concerts through social networks started strongly two months ago when the quarantine began in our country. To start the trend, one of the first artists to win a live Chris Martin was promoting a campaign called #SOLIDARITYSESSION.

Today, two months later, the Coldplay frontman returns to social media to play alongside two very special fans.

Before going into this new presentation, it is important to go back a month when A video of two Italian children went viral making a great instrumental cover of “Viva la Vida” using only a pair of violins. Those in charge of making the cover were Mirko and Valerio. Two young men who had been in quarantine for a while.

His performance quickly went around the world for his great abilities and for the simplicity of his cover. Finally, and after circulating throughout the Internet, the chords of the cover of “Viva la Vida” by Mirko and Valerio would reach Chris Martin. In his amazement and happiness, I would invite them to play with him remotely to make a collaboration.

In addition to collaborating with his greatest Italian admirers, Chris Martin also gave the final concert of the series #TogetherAtHome. This series of virtual concerts organized by Global Citizen was in charge of organizing the One World: Together at Home event. This concert brought together some of the world’s greatest artists like Paul McCartney.

“Many thanks to Mirko and Valerio for lending their amazing violin skills to ‘Viva La Vida,'” Coldplay wrote in the video description on his YouTube channel. Here we leave the collaboration and the final concert of the series #TogetherAtHome.