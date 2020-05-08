Significant progress has been known in recent weeks in laboratories working on the development of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, raising hopes in countries affected by the pandemic.

The United States, Germany, China and Israel are some of the countries working against the clock to create a vaccine. As reported by the Nature website, at least 115 vaccines are competing worldwide to be effective against Covid-19. However, once the vaccine is produced, the process for its distribution and arrival in Nicaragua will be complex.

Dr. Luis Fulgencio Báez, member of the Scientific and Disciplinary Committee of Nicaragua, explains that the production capacity of the vaccine will be a determining factor, since its application will be of massive and worldwide use. To that would be added the agility with which the government of Daniel Ortega manages the vaccine.

“In general one would expect that in the course of a year the vaccine could be in Central America and in Nicaragua in particular, after the vaccine goes on the market, because it must be remembered that this will require logistics that the vaccine has to distribute worldwide. Then it would possibly take us a whole year, ”says Báez.

The WHO predicted that a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine would be available in at least 18 months, however, experts in charge of its creation have reported that they are in the human testing phase, which is less time consuming. Dr. Báez gives an example that if the vaccine is ready by the end of 2020, it could reach Nicaragua in all of 2021.

This time, says Báez, will also depend on the ability of the Nicaraguan government to manage and buy the vaccine. The specialist explains that being a public health problem, the WHO could intervene in the purchase and distribution in the countries.

“If the WHO is going to acquire it and make it available to the ministries of health of the countries, then the vaccines can be free; and there are other vaccines that the Ministries of Health buy at preferential prices and there are vaccines that are donated by the same laboratories that produce them, ”he maintains.

Experience with H1N1

Báez recalls that the most recent experience with the arrival of a vaccine in the country was with the 2009 H1N1 epidemic, which infected 2,175 people and killed eleven people in Nicaragua. The vaccine arrived a year later and was applied to the population. “When the influenza epidemic occurred in Nicaragua, there were already vaccines available, but the component of H1N1 was not there, which was the epidemic we had, and the following year the H1N1 strain was already incorporated,” says Baez.

Prioritize at-risk groups and children

At the specialist’s discretion, the State should purchase the Covid-19 vaccine through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); or buy an amount and apply it to risk groups, just as it does with the influenza vaccine they produce in the country.

Baez assures that people of 60 years of age, with some conditioning disease or that means a risk should be prioritized; and in children, prioritize those under one year of age, once it is specified from what age the vaccine can be applied.