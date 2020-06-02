Flamengo striker went to his official Twitter profile and, in addition to venting, posted a message in support of the anti-racist movement: ‘Enough!’

In order to echo the “Vidas negras importam” movement, Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, demonstrated in the wave of anti-racist protests around the world. The demonstrations began after the murder of George Floyd, black, immobilized and asphyxiated by the knee to death by police officer Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, United States.

In his official Twitter profile, the Rubro-Negro attacker vented and questioned about the discrimination and contempt that the black population suffers daily. At the end of the message, he amended it with the hashtag “#BlackLivesMatter”.

– How long will we, blacks, be discriminated against, despised by the color of our skin, or else looked at with disdain and distrust from head to toe? When can a black man leave his house in the morning without any worries, without fear for his life? I want to be able to raise my son in a world where in fact his life has value. There are countless George Floyd, João Pedro and many others every day, every hour, every second. Enough! #BlackLivesMatter – wrote Bruno Henrique, father of little Lorenzo.

Flamengo striker positioned himself through Twitter (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Photo: Lance!

Gabigol, Gerson, Vitinho, Lázaro, Hugo Souza (Neneca) and Everton Ribeiro (see here) were other athletes from the club that echoed the movement, boosted in recent days. Fla also supported the cause through the following post:

– We can’t shut up! To be silent is to be beside the oppressor – wrote the club.

