· 40 percent of Mexicans are self-employed or are not paid according to the law, these will be the most economically affected by the coronavirus

· Depending on the business, it will take between 50,000 and 700,000 pesos for an SME to stop operating and pay its employees for four months

· One option to support and balance our economy is to choose to consume national products

On January 11 and 12 of this year, the WHO received information about a new coronavirus outbreak, and reported that studies were underway to take the response measures applied in Wuhan.

Today there are already more than eight million confirmed cases worldwide and various economic problems that have been caused.

Small and medium-sized companies generate up to 72 percent of employment and 52 percent of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product. Imagine that there are more than 4.1 million micro-businesses in our country and that they contribute up to 41.8 percent of total employment.

According to Alampyme, depending on the business, it will take between 50,000 and 700,000 pesos for an SME to stop operating and pay its employees for four months.

According to the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, our country fell up to 3 places in competitiveness, to rank 53rd worldwide and the second largest in Latin America.

For his part, José Antonio Romero, counselor at the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth, pointed out that the economy of Mexico after this coronavirus will depend on the acceleration of activity in the United States.

For this to be possible, our country must focus on industrial policy and modify its development to growth levels at the national level. In addition to committing to a manufacturing power, this to eliminate the independence that the United States has.

How can Mexicans recover?

Gabriela Siller, director of Economic-Financial Analysis at Banco Base, can present a similar scenario to that experienced in late 2008, when the currency fell to 40 percent, which we can already see because the dollar reached up to 25 pesos during the first weeks that the coronavirus arrived in Mexico.

On the other hand, this worries many people who do not have a subordinate and paid job. Data from the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO) 7 out of 10 employed only have this.

In addition, 18.7 percent of workers in the country belong to commerce, of these more than 50 percent have schooling up to the secondary level.

One option to support and balance our economy is to choose to consume national products. And you could say that the government is already in the process of this.

Well, the Ministry of Economy of the Government of Mexico recently pointed out that more than 5,500 businesses have registered on the #MercadoSolidario platform to offer their products and services to local consumers.

However, this may not be enough, as 40 percent of Mexicans are self-employed or are not paid according to the law and it is just those who will be most affected by this quarantine.

