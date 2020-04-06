On March 17, several matches of the Argentine promotion were going to take place. In fact some schools were changing in the locker room when they received the order from the AFA: “Soccer is suspended in all categories until March 31”. From that moment, the technical bodies were forced to improvise a home training routine and according to the limitations of the case. The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, hinted that football will not return until June, but equally questions arise regarding its resumption: In what physical conditions will the players resume the activity?

There is a general idea among most clubs: they will be needed at least 15 days of regular workouts to appear in official competition and face elite commitments. This based on the remote exercises that the athletes underwent thanks to the technology that helped the teachers.

Ricardo Caruso Lombardi, coach of Belgrano de Córdoba today (and with direct contact with Alberto Fernández), publicly anticipated last week that the teams will need at least as much a month to get ready. The experienced coach who has Franco Bianchi as a physical trainer in the Pirate argued that it would be essential to have 5 days of adaptation, 10 or 12 days of more formal practices and 3 or 4 friendly ones before jumping onto the court for points.

Some experts in the field affirm that the work elements that soccer players have in their homes are vital to maintain physical condition. And the ideal for this time of quarantine is the development of a double routine that supports everything that was acquired in the last preseason at the beginning of the year. The first session based on a aerobic work to maintain oxygenation capacity. The second to focus on neuromuscular part and not lose basic levels of coordination and strength. Logically, all this goes hand in hand with preventive care against COVID-19 (avoiding physical contact, constant hand hygiene and disinfection in every corner).

The first step, accepting that there will be a physical and soccer decline. The second is to try to maximize these capabilities in the shortest possible time. The range of competition will be directly proportional to the time in which soccer is stopped. “It will be very difficult for the players to reintegrate with acceptable values ​​of their aptitudes and to be consistent to perform at the high level required by the competitions of Argentina and South America”, an experienced PF entrusted to this medium.

At the same time that the leaders of the institutions define how they will face the losses generated by the pandemic and the lack of football (Racing announced a “significant” pay cut to the squad and the technical staff while Jorge Ameal slipped some measure in Boca), the players struggled with the running of the bulls, perspired, moved and rattled among their scattered children’s toys and tenders with hanging clothes. Those with large spaces and better equipment are closest to maintaining physical condition and avoiding loss of muscle mass. Those who live in apartments and have only a few dumbbells, kettlebells and mats must appeal to ingenuity.

“In training there are external load factors such as total distance, high intensity meters, accelerations and decelerations. It is very difficult to work all those variables unless you have the physical space. And, if you have it, there is also the one that competes and forces you next door. It would be an interesting test for a psychologist who studies the responses of the players and determines profiles on the return, ”said the former physical trainer of one of the big Primera teams.

Needless to say, it will be unfeasible for everyone to improve at this stage. The goal then is not to go back as many squares during the break. And another fundamental contribution will be maintaining a consistent diet that helps control fat levels and muscle mass. Here the role of the nutritionists of each club is as important as the obedience of each professional.

What will the return be like? The level of care will no longer be kilometer by kilometer but rather meter by meter, centimeter by centimeter. The teachers, with knowledge of the local calendar (and international in the case of the teams that compete in the cup), must take all the precautions that have been and will be made. They will have to fight against the urgencies of the Superliga, the AFA and the Conmebol to resume the official competition. And reactivate the physicists of the footballers in a kind of mini preseason, with light and intermediate loads at the beginning.

Go back to be and make up the football and physical shortcomings in the short term. The challenge that comes to the technical bodies.

* (The physical trainers interviewed preferred to reserve the source)