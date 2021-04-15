How long should someone with covid-19 wait to get vaccinated?

The health situation due to covid-19 in many countries is more than critical. The new wave comes amid vaccination plans, as the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise rapidly. Despite the fact that in the US 1 in 5 citizens has already been immunized, other countries have a very low vaccination rate and a projection of years to achieve herd immunity. Dr. Elmer Huerta answers some questions from the followers of Encuentro Digital CNN. For example, how long do you have to wait to receive the first dose if a person has already had COVID-19? Or, can the doses of one vaccine be mixed with another?