how long it would take to discover the cause of the building’s collapse in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI, Florida – On the fifth day of the search and rescue operation in the collapsed building in Miami, authorities confirmed that eleven people lost their lives, and 150 are still considered missing.

Two more deaths were confirmed in the past 36 hours, and no survivors were found. With each passing day the number of rescuers also grows, to which specialized rescue teams from Israel and Mexico are now added.

Every day since the collapse, reinforcements have arrived at the scene of the tragedy in Surfside, where a condo building partially collapsed Thursday, with more than 150 people inside.

The arrival of the rescuers has been a ray of hope for the families of the more than 150 people who are still missing.The Israel team has unique experience working in conflict zones, while the Mexicans have the experience after working directly in various natural disasters.

According to officials, millions of dollars in donations have been raised in recent days to help families and survivors.

A team of federal investigators is heading to the scene to begin to analyze the possible causes of the collapse, but the governor admitted on Monday that this process could take several years.