How long is a conversation? Less than we need

Social connection is essential to physical and psychological well-being, and conversation is the primary means by which it is achieved.

However, until now, scientists knew little about it: how it begins, how it develops, or how it ends.

How long does a conversation last?

According to the study, Do conversations end when people want it? our talks or talks do not end when we wish.

The research was led by Adam M. Mastroianni, from the Department of Psychology at Harvard University, with other specialists from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Virginia.

“Our studies tried to remedy this deficit and their results were surprising: conversations almost never end when someone wants them to! At a time in history when billions of people have been forced to restrict and reinvent their normal social activities, a scientific understanding of the conversation could hardly be more timely, “they say.

How were the studies conducted?

The scientists recorded 932 conversations and participants were asked to report when they wanted a conversation to end and to estimate when their partner (a known person in Study 1 and a stranger in Study 2) wanted it to end.

These results showed that conversations almost never ended when both people wanted to and rarely ended when one person wanted to, and that the discrepancy was approximately half the duration of the conversation.

What does this mean? That half the time we talk without our listener being interested or vice versa. The worst: it is difficult for us to identify it.

According to the study, the talkers studied had little idea when their partners wanted to break up and underestimated how discrepant the wishes of others were compared to their own.

These studies suggest that ending conversations is a classic “coordination problem.” that humans cannot solve because doing so requires information that they normally hide from each other.

What’s next?

An analysis published in Nature on this study makes it clear that the novelty is in its examination of how people feel about their conversations at this level of empirical scrutiny.

It represents a clear advance in psychology, when approaching where the action of social life occurs, especially in the second study, which was carried out among strangers.

A future direction for research could be to record or analyze the laboratory conversations themselves and ask participants to use transcripts to report their responses.

The transcripts would help participants pinpoint where they wanted the conversation to end and help researchers understand exactly what each party was doing at the time.

Were they in the middle of the story, repeating something or giving a minimal or expansive response?

People show how attuned they are to the small nuances in social interaction even as it unfolds, and the transcripts could allow the authors to gain additional insight into their findings.

