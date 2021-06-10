How Long Have Kanye West and Irina Shayk Been Dating?

It’s literally been just a few hours since reports of Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship made the rounds on the internet. And naturally, everyone (and their mother) is spiraling because the news seemed (a) random as heck and (b) rather sudden — especially since Kanye is smack dab in the middle of his divorce with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. But as it turns out, Kanye and Irina have been together longer than we think.

Confirming the rumors, an Us Weekly source said that “Kanye and Irina [are] dating, ”and added that“ they’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months. ” Interesting!

Also interesting: It seems like Kanye’s always had a thing for Irina, which kiiiinda makes sense as he cast her in his “Power” video back in 2010 and in his Yeezy runway show at Paris Fashion Week two years later. “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” a second source told Us Weekly. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

This update comes after TMZ broke the news of Kanye and Irina being “100% romantically together,” and reported that the two were hanging out to celebrate Kanye’s 44th birthday in France yesterday. Per TMZ, Kanye and Irina “were seen smiling and strolling around on the grounds of a luxury boutique hotel with some friends, but also by themselves … looking very much like a couple.” No one really knows how serious their ‘ship is, but! Paparazzi spotted Kanye and Irina together during their time out, which you can see here at The Daily Mail.

No word yet on how Kim is feeling about Kanye getting close with Irina, but something tells me this isn’t the last we’ll be hearing of these two this summer!

Starr Bowenbank Assistant News Editor Starr Bowenbank is the assistant news editor who writes about all things pertaining to news, pop culture, and entertainment — you can follow her here.

