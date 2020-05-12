Measles is a disease that, although it has a cure, it is possible that it causes great damage to health.

The measles It is a contagious virus that is transmitted through contact with infected skin or through the air. In fact, before vaccines existed, there were huge measles epidemics claiming the lives of millions of people a year, according to the WHO.

How is measles acquired?

The virus, once acquired, affects the respiratory system, spreading from there to the rest of the body. The most affected are children, and the way to become infected is to come into direct contact with the skin or with infected nasal secretions.

Further, the virus remains active on surfaces for up to 2 hours, which increases the probability of contagion. An individual can begin infecting others from 4 days before symptoms appear, and 4 days after rashes appear.

How long does it last?

It all depends on the symptomatology. Usually, the first symptom that occurs is high fever. It starts about 12 days after being exposed to the virus, and lasts between 4 to 7 days.

During this first stage other symptoms appear such as red and watery eyes, cough and spots on the face and cheeks. Three days after the outbreak occurs, the rashes that are expanding from the face to the hands and feet. This outbreak lasts 5 to 6 days, and then goes away. In total, the disease lasts about 14 days.

Photo: Shutterstock

How to treat it

Thanks to vaccines mortality has been reduced in recent times. However, there is no effective treatment for measles. So, until now, the best option is to vaccinate the little ones at the right time.

Now, if measles appears, it is important that children receive 2 doses a day of vitamin A supplement. Provide rehydrating solutions, and if required, antibiotics are recommended to treat problems that occur at the lung level.

That is why it is important, for the well-being and to preserve the Health, go immediately to a healthcare center. Children who have not been vaccinated should receive their dose at the time indicated by the pediatrician. This will avoid complications that will later be regretted.

.