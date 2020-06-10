Tesla can boast of having the world’s largest electric car charging network, an infrastructure that combines destination charging points and fast road superchargers. The latter are starting to deploy the latest generation V3 Superchargers, which have cables with liquid cooling and allow charging at a maximum power of 250 kW in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. But, how long does it take to charge a Model 3 in one of these Superchargers?

One of the most recurring concerns, or doubts, when buying an electric car has to do with the time it takes to recharge its battery. Most of the time the car will be parked at home, being able to charge in the meantime, but what happens if we travel? How much autonomy is achieved with fast charging? The answer fundamentally depends on each car and the charger in question.

Ionity has started to deploy fast chargers up to 350 kW in Europe, while V3 Superchargers allow recharging to 250 kW (in this case, unlike Ionity, which can be used from the moment of its implementation). An American user wanted to check the operation of one of these modern Tesla chargers, taking into account not only the charging time but the behavior of the same (the famous recharge curve).

The owner of the car, a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor with 75 kWh battery, tried to fully drain the battery just before charging the car. Shortly after starting the process, with only 5% of the state of charge the battery reached 250 kW of charging power, a maximum power that the car maintained between 5 and 23% load in the battery.

From that point, the maximum power begins to decrease. However, in just 13 minutes it reached 50% charge in the battery (with a power of 120 kW at that time). If we stick to the autonomy approved in the WLTP cycle, 280 km of autonomy can be achieved in 13 minutes (We insist, based on the total theoretical autonomy of 560 km).

It took 28 minutes to reach 80% charge in the battery, Or put another way: 16 km of autonomy per minute. By reaching 80 percent of the battery, the charging power had progressively decreased to 54 kW. Starting at that 80 percent, power continues to decrease to the point that it takes longer to charge the last 20 percent of the battery than the previous 0-80%.

Source: Tom Moloughney via InsideEVs