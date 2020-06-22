The experiment was carried out by a famous youtuber

The cost of the panels has exceeded 2,000 euros

A famous youtuber has made a curious experiment when trying to charge the batteries of his Tesla Model 3 through solar panels. How long does it take to do this?

Find a place to charge the batteries of an electric car This is usually one of the problems that this type of unit presents, especially in a country like Spain where the infrastructure is still certainly deficient. What if the recharge is done through some solar panels of our property? This is the curious experiment that the youtuber has carried out ItsYeBoi with his Tesla Model 3.

The first thing that our protagonist of today has done is acquire eight solar panels through the platform Wish. Along with the cart to place them, he had to invest $ 2,500, which at the current exchange rate is just over 2,300 euros. Once the order arrived, ItsYeBoi already had in its possession a portable charger for your electric car, although it must be recognized that taking it with you everywhere can be somewhat cumbersome.

The key part of the experiment was knowing how long it takes to charge the batteries in the Tesla Model 3 through this method. ItsYeBoi has calculated that the solar panels are capable of charging the vehicle’s batteries for 30 minutes for every hour that passes. In total, depending on whether the day is clear or cloudy, the total recharge involves the passage of between 80 and 100 hours. If you take into account that sunlight lasts about 10 hours per day, you can conclude after a simple account that with these solar panels you have to have ‘connected’ the Model 3 between eight and ten days to recover 100% of their autonomy.

Obviously this experiment does not go beyond mere curiosity and, of course, it does not seem at all interesting in order to popularize it. The necessary investment is high, the space it occupies is quite large and, as the good of ItsYeBoi has verified, it is not exactly worth it for a rush.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard