How long does it take to burn body fat to lose weight

Regular physical activity and a healthy and balanced diet are the two key factors when it comes to losing body fat and losing weight, so there is no other remedy or miracle to achieve this.

This goal of losing fat, Losing weight or losing weight is what motivates the vast majority of people to start exercising, but the truth is that they also tend to throw in the towel quickly when they do not see the results arrive.

The results in fat burning, although they take time to see, they always come. However, the time it takes or the amount of fat to be lost with the same workout it can vary greatly from person to person.

How long does it take to lose fat?

The first thing to know is that losing body fat “it will depend a lot on genetics”, as explained by David Marchante, a graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and an expert in contact sports, in one of his Instagram posts.

“There are people who are going to be more likely to lose fat in one area, others in another,” he says. However, at a general level, it is possible to understand some areas as the first by which a person will begin to lose fat.

“The scientific literature states that, In the first four weeks, the loss is most noticeable in the arms, especially in men. From the fourth week, during the following weeks and until the eighth, the face, the shoulder girdle, the upper back and the legs are the parts in both men and women, where definition is most appreciated, although in women the legs can require more time “, adds the expert.

“From there, the process becomes more complicated and it is necessary to insist until twelve weeks to be able to see results in the chest and inner thigh area, although it depends on factors such as the body mass index “, concludes David Marchante.

Lastly, the parts of the body that take the longest to lose fat are the thighs, buttocks and abdomen for menWhile in women, who also find it difficult to lose fat in these areas, they also require more time to lose fat in the triceps and in the upper chest area.