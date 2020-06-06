How long does it take HP Instant Ink to ship ink cartridges? It is a question that many people ask themselves before registering. It is an important question, and therefore we are going to help you solve it in this article.

Upon completing the registration process, the time it takes HP Instant Ink to send you the first round cartridge pack about ten days, approximately. This pack of cartridges is very important, since they will serve to finish activating your subscription to the service.

The billing period it won’t start counting until you install the cartridges on your printer, which means that if you still have ink in other cartridges you can wait to spend them and install the new HP Instant Ink cartridges later, without any problem.

You already know how long it takes HP Instant Ink to send the first cartridges, but are you clear how often will you get new ink cartridges? If the answer is no, don’t worry, we will not leave you in doubt. The shipping time of new cartridges Is not fixed, since it depends on what each user prints.

For example, a person enrolled in the printing plan that includes 300 pages per month will receive new ink cartridges more often than a person who is registered in the occasional printing plan, which includes 50 pages per month , and for a very simple reason, because the first one will print more and spend more ink, which means that will run out of cartridges sooner.

In any case, you don’t have to worry about the time it takes for HP Instant Ink to ship the cartridges or the frequency with which you will receive new units. This service is designed to work automatically and at home, which means that the printer will take care of checking ink levels at all times and will order new cartridges that you will receive at home (or in the office) without shipping costs. before the ones you are using run out.

With HP Instant Ink you never have to worry about ink again, and you can save up to 70%. You want to know more? Well take a look at this free ebook, where you will find all the information you need about HP Instant Ink. You can download it in seconds, and keep it forever.