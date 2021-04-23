

The only certainty is that the vaccine does not provide lifelong immunity.

To this day, nearly 216 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been administered in the United States, using different immunizations from various recognized laboratories around the world.

Although there is some skepticism about the efficacy of the vaccine, the truth is that those who have already applied it fully trust their affectivity. Although it is common for people, vaccinated or not, to ask the same question: How long does immunity from coronavirus vaccines last?

The answer given by the experts is: it is not known exactly, since the efficacy of the vaccines against the new variants will also determine the need to apply additional doses, as well as when and how to administer them.

“We only have information on how long vaccines have been studied,” said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine researcher at the University of Washington. “We have to study the vaccinated population and start to see at what point it becomes vulnerable to the virus again,” he added.

At the moment, a study carried out by Pharmaceutical Pfizer indicates that the 2-dose vaccine it developed together with BioNTech is highly effective for at least 6 months and perhaps this will go on for a longer time, but exactly how long is unknown.

The same happens with Moderna’s vaccine, which also maintains remarkable 6-month antibody levels receiving the second dose of the drug.

In addition, it must be considered that antibodies do not do everything to protect us against viruses. The immune system also relies on B and T cells, which may remain in the body for a long time after antibody levels have dropped. If they encounter the same virus in the future, they could become activated more quickly.

These, while not completely preventing the disease, could help mitigate its severity. But at the moment the exact role that these “memory” cells could play against the coronavirus, and for how long, is unknown.

Kathleen Neuzil, a vaccine expert at the University of Maryland, said that although it is very likely that COVID-19 vaccines can be effective for almost a year, it is very likely that they will not protect for life, like many other vaccines.

Also, Mehul Suthar, from the Emory Vaccine Center, stressed that these vaccines were designed to target a specific spike protein in the coronavirus. If the virus mutates enough over time, they should be updated to increase their effectiveness.

If it turns out that another injection is needed, a single dose could increase the protection of current vaccines or contain the drug against one or more variants.

