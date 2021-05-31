How long does falling in love last? | Tec Review

Being in love is an emotional stage that (almost) all of us have gone through in some way, but have you ever wondered how long falling in love is? and why does it end? We explain.

How long does falling in love last?

The infatuation that implies a passionate love, has a duration average six to eight months, because people spend a lot of time together and later it gives way to what is love as a couple, said the Unison academic, Raúl Martínez Mir.

The doctor from the Department of Psychology and Communication Sciences of the University of Sonora (Unison), stated that the biochemistry that is established in the infatuation lasts between six and eight months.

At first, the brain secretes serotonin, the hormone of happiness, and – gradually – when adaptation takes place, serotonin levels fall and falling in love can decrease and be replaced by love as a couple, he noted.

The doctor in Basic Psychology, Clinical and Psychobiology, indicated that it has been shown that in this process a hormone called oxytocin begins to appear in the brain, which has to do with a more stable relationship.

The body is replacing serotonin with oxytocin, so it can be said that one thing is falling in love and another is the love of a couple, he specified in the framework of Valentine’s Day.

Emotional blindness

Martínez Mir said that one of the psychological problems that the process of falling in love can cause is emotional blindness.

He pointed out that, in this blindness, defects and failures of the partner can be omitted, so it can be said that a person is not fully in his capacities at a cognitive level.

That is why, the psychotherapist also stressed, that during the infatuation stage it is recommended to avoid making relevant decisions, because they might not be the right ones.

He explained that falling in love is an emotion, therefore it can cause confusion in relationships and, for example, someone may come to believe that a person, because of their way of being very affectionate or sweet, has another interest in them.

“If signals are misinterpreted, which in reality they are not, you can fall into depression or vice versa, when you are in a very passionate relationship and that infatuation passes, you may realize that you made a mistake,” he said.

The Unison academic commented that it should be understood that in the phases of infatuation, time is not the same for everyone, since one can be disenchanted before the other, which can cause disagreements and problems.

He added that falling in love is a neurotic psychosis, a process where the person feels the desire and attraction for a stimulus that is the loved one, but there can also be an anxiety process before the potential loss of the partner.

Martínez Mir stated that in the face of this potential loss, the person generates anxiety because she begins to get to know her partner and, at the same time, she also feels evaluated and at risk.

“The more it is exposed or the more time it is shared with a partner that habituation process is accentuated and those anxiety levels begin to disappear”, he highlighted.

The cognitive component is different, he revealed, at that moment you do not think of something dangerous but something desired, that leads to calling it falling in love, but the physical response is similar to anxiety. (With information from agencies)

