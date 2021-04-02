How long does bitcoin take to double in price?

Key facts:

The firm does not rule out that the pioneer cryptocurrency reaches $ 280,000 before the end of the year.

Bitcoin tends to double in value more frequently, before the first anniversary of each halving.

Data analytics firm Ecoinometrics has the theory that bitcoin (BTC) only takes a couple of months to double in price. To verify this, he developed a model that allowed him to compare the current growth trajectory of the value of the cryptocurrency with previous cycles starting from each halving. In this way, he identified similar patterns useful to deduce that the crypto asset will soon double its current price.

If the current bullish cycle of bitcoin looks like the previous ones and, so far, it is, there are reasons enough to expect that the value of the cryptocurrency will double in a few weeks and remain that way during the next months of 2021. «So no you underestimate the probability that we will reach $ 286,000 before the third quarter of the year, “the report says.

The value of bitcoin can hit $ 100,000 around April 18 if Ecoinometrics theory is applied. In fact, the firm presents a graph that supports its analysis in which it shows the trajectory of previous cycles in blue and the current trajectory in orange. The highlighted dots indicate the approximate dates that bitcoin will reach new levels if it maintains the pattern of previous cycles.

Ecoinometrics highlighted the dates when bitcoin could double in value if it respects the pattern it maintained in previous bull cycles. Source: Ecoinometrics.

After the first halving the cryptocurrency took approximately 77 days to double in value. It then took 35 more days to double again, followed by another 15 days. Later it did it at 217 days, and finally at 12 days. In the current cycle, the first doubling took 6 months and the second reached 2 months. “Currently we have been waiting less than 3 months to see the next doubling, which is targeted at USD 74,000,” the report adds.

Remember that halving or halving is a mechanism that is part of the cryptocurrency code, as a measure to control bitcoin inflation. The last such event, the fourth in the cryptoasset’s history, occurred in May 2020. At that time, the mining reward dropped from 12.6 BTC to 6.25 BTC.

How long do you need to double your investment in bitcoin?

The chain data analysis firm also submitted a density plot to demonstrate its theory. In it, he points out the axes that a user must wait for his investment in bitcoin to double.

On average, it takes about a year for the price of bitcoin to double, but during a bull market like the current one the times get shorter. This is how the large peak on the left side of the graph indicates that, before the first anniversary of each halving, very often a waiting time of two months is required to double the investment.

However, when the investment is made during a bear market or in the first phase of the bull market after the halving, it will most likely take a year to see the investment double. From there, lead times extend to more than a year when the investment is made at the end of the cycle of each halving.

In its density graph, Ecoinometrics reveals that, to double the investment in a short time, a user must buy bitcoin near the darkest areas. Source: Ecoinometrics.

The Ecoinometrics theory coincides with the analysis of analyst Willy Woo who has said that the current bull cycle of the pioneer cryptocurrency is still far from reaching its peak. As CriptoNoticias reported recently, Woo assured that the pattern of bitcoin accumulation by long-term investors shows that there is “much of the year before we see a peak in this bull market.”