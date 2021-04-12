How long do the side effects of the Covid vaccine last?

Side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine tend to last a few days, at least in the case of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna. As indicated in Healthline, the appearance of these symptoms is positive because they indicate that the vaccine is working.

The side effects associated with this Covid vaccine are quite mild, so they should not be of concern to the patient. However, they are usually stronger after the second dose, or if the patient has already had Covid-19.

What side effects are the most common?

In the case of Moderna’s vaccine, which is one of the most widely used in the world, patients who receive it often experience injection site pain, headache, fever, and chills. All of these reactions are temporary and not very threatening.

Headache, chills, and low-grade fever are some of the side effects of Moderna’s vaccine, which tend to last 2 to 3 days. Photo: Shutterstock

There are people who have reported the appearance of skin rashes on the arm in which they have received the Covid-19 injection, which is commonly referred to as the “Covid arm”.

Moderna’s vaccine is of the RNA messenger type, a vaccine that teaches our cells to prepare a piece of SARS-Cov-2 and establish an immune response on it. Thus, if the real virus does appear, the immune system will be ready to fight it.

Side effects indicate that the vaccine is working since the pain the patient experiences is a part of the antibody production process by the body’s immune system.

Side effects are more intense after the second dose of the vaccine compared to the first. This could be because the body already has an idea of ​​what to expect from the first dose of the vaccine.

Side effects in other vaccines against Covid-19

The side effects that have been associated with Covid-19 have been very similar to those reported by people who have used other vaccines, such as Pfizer’s, which is also an RNA messenger type vaccine.

Both those who have used the Moderna vaccine and those who receive the Pfizer vaccine have reported injection site pain and redness after the first dose, and fatigue and joint pain after the second dose.

For its part, within the framework of clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was associated with slightly milder symptoms compared to RNA vaccines, which may be due to the fact that this vaccine only requires one dose.

The appearance of side effects is a normal time of being vaccinated against Covid-19 and a sign that the body is immunized against the disease. However, if you still have doubts, you can always talk to a doctor about it.

You may also like:

What to eat and drink during the Covid-19 vaccination process? This is what the experts say

Vaccines against Covid-19 and children