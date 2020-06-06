Welcome to our guide of Mechanics Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

The braking system Your vehicle has a simple but important task: brake the vehicle or slow down when necessary. Without the care and technology that has been put into this system over the years, more and more victims will die from road crashes on a daily basis. That is why knowing how this one works is important.

The disc brakes they are exposed (without cylinder) and held by a clamp. When the brake is applied, the brake fluid presses the pistons against the two pads that hold the disc as a sandwich.

Disc brakes are undoubtedly indispensable in high-end, muscular and sports cars, as they are able to resist more heat; while drum brakes do well for inexpensive cars that are used in everyday life, such as compact cars and SUVs.

How long do the brake discs last?

Under normal driving conditions, rotors should last 30,000 to 70,000 miles or more. But the type of disc, together with the urban or aggressive way of driving make the discs wear differently.

In addition, the semi-metallic bullets that exist on the market can cause excessive wear of the disc.

When the brake pads are already heavily worn, the brakes make a screeching sound. The sound was implemented in cars on purpose so drivers knew when to change them. Some cars even have sensors to alert their drivers on the latest models.

Servicing the brakes will lengthen the life of the discs.

