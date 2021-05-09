How long could you survive an apocalypse locked in a supermarket?

In the United States they are very given to exposing apocalyptic hypotheses like an alien invasion, or an epidemic that turns a large part of the population into dangerous zombies.

A youtuber who has a channel called Food Theory has shared a video in which he launches a curious hypothesis: being locked in a supermarket in that apocalyptic scenario. How long could we survive inside?

As Gizmodo collects, the key is in what we do in the first hours inside the supermarket. In fact, that will mark our survival into the future.

The first thing is to make a fire. With it we will be able to smoke fresh meat so that instead of days it lasts for weeks or months. At the same time, salt will have to be used to put fresh salted products.

With fire we can also dehydrate fruits and vegetables to have a source of vitamins that allows us to stay healthy. Dehydrated, these products can last up to six months.

You would also have to manage to collect rain water and prolong the life of bakery and bread products as much as possible, putting them in tightly closed plastic bags.

When these products run out, you have to turn to the canned and non-perishable products, that guarantee us years of subsistence. Even many of those that are past their expiration date can be edible.

So according to this youtuber, a person could survive until 63 years in a supermarket. Of course, there is also the option to cultivate. For example, potatoes. The problem may be the lack of land. If not, there is a new option. Use our own organic waste, plus coffee grounds, and raise mushrooms, mushrooms or mushrooms.