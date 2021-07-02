How long can a human being live? The 21st century will likely see a new record

The study believes it is likely to exceed 122 years, but almost impossible to exceed 135 by 2100PIXABAY

Scientists at the University of Washington estimate that it is highly likely that someone will live to around 130 years by 2100

The record for human longevity is held by Jeanne Calment, who lived 122 years

The number of people who live more than one hundred years It has been increasing for years and according to some calculations it could be multiplied by eight by 2050. At present it is estimated that there may be about half a million individuals worldwide. But in view of these cases of centenarians, the question arises as to where is the limit of human longevity.

The person who has had The longest known life was Jeanne Calment of France, who was 122 years old when she passed away in 1997. Scientists from the University of Washington argue in a recent investigation that cases like this one of extreme longevity are also going to become somewhat more frequent little by little and they consider that at the end of the current century It will be possible to see cases of people who reach up to 130 years of age.

“People are fascinated with the extremes of humanity, whether it is going to the moon, running fast in the Olympics, or even how long someone can live,” explains Michael Pearce, lead author of the study, who says his goal has been to quantify the probabilities of individuals reaching very long ages by the end of the century.

Longevity depends on many factors, which can range from government policies to economic cycles, through people’s health condition and personal decisions that may affect it. The new study, published in the journal Demographic Research, uses a statistical model to address the question of when an extremely long human life can last. At this time there is a lack of scientific consensus on the possible age limit for a human. Disease and cellular deterioration indicate that there are insurmountable limits, but some experts doubt whether the future can modify them.

This study does not go into analyzing our biological condition, but rather asks what the longest human life can be in the year 2100 and tries to offer a statistical answer. According to his calculations, Calment’s record of 122 years and 164 days is highly likely to be overcome with a person who lives between 125 and 132 years. What does not seem likely is that someone can live 135 years.

Whether humanity comes to see someone so long-lived depends on the number of supercentenarians increasing, something that does not seem, in the opinion of the authors, that it can happen but very slowly. People who are over 110 years old are shown as a “very select club of very robust people.” But at least as the world’s population continues to grow, more people are likely to reach these ages.