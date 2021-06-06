How Logan Paul Ended Up in a Boxing Ring With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Danny compared Jake’s prank to “something that you maybe do in elementary or middle school to your friends, but this is a 44-year-old man.” Milton lacroix, Logan’s trainer, called it “funny as hell.”

Jake said he “knew it would be a hilarious troll moment and I knew it would piss him off like crazy.” He alleged that Floyd punched him during the melee. (“I got asked in an interview if we were planning on pursing legal action. Because, you know, it’s assault,” Logan said. “I mean, but also, that was theft with Jake and ‘Gotcha Hat.’ I don ‘ Don’t know, do they cancel out? “)

“To be honest, and I told my brother this, ‘the guy doesn’t hit hard,'” Jake said. “I think that’s a known thing in his career. His last knockout is like 2011 and he has boring fights. I stole his hat because he steals people’s money with boring fights.”

Logan claimed Floyd said “he was going to kill Jake, and I don’t take that s – t lightly. It has become super personal.”

Which seems to be where the difference between YouTube star turned aspiring boxer and veteran professional athlete comes in.

“This is easy. It’s what I do. I’m a fighter. I don’t worry about anything,” Floyd told reporters at a June 3 press conference, when asked if the dust-up with Jake had added extra fuel to his fire. “I’ve been pro for years, seen every style, and came out on top.”

At the end of the day, he said, “I’m not upset at all. My thing is this … There’s a difference between respect and disrespect. There was untying my shoe. My children’s mother passed away last year, [and he was] talking about her. Touching my hat. So, it’s all about reciprocation. Treat people how they want to be treated… Jake Paul has nothing to do with this event. “