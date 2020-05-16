In the cinema there are those types of films that, although they are not so nominable for the Oscar, are still great productions that you want to continue learning more stories about their characters and this is one of them. The actor knows the wishes of the fans, that’s why Simon Pegg talks about ‘Hot Fuzz 2’Well, this idea has already been discussed with director Edgar Wright.

Released in 2007, ‘Hot Fuzz’ tells the story of Nicholas Angel, a London policeman who has trouble adjusting to his job located in a quiet town, as he misses the chaos of the city. But he will realize, along with his inept companion Danny Butterman (Nick Frost), that he has nothing peaceful.

In a recent interview for promote ‘Inheritance’, actor Simon Pegg talks about ‘Hot Fuzz 2’ and the ideas he has for the sequel, as well as the actors who would participate, something that will surely make any fan of the film very happy.

“I think it’s the only movie out of those three movies that lends itself to a sequel, in that sense, those kind of buddy cop action movies were often sequenced. We’ve already joked about having a type reversal ‘Crocodile Dundee’ with Danny in the city … The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together. We also had an idea for a spin-off with the Andy, with Paddy [Considine] and Rafe [Spall]Pegg commented.

No one has stopped the possibility, not even the director who is currently busy with ‘Baby Driver 2’ and ‘Last Night in Soho’. But by not seeing clearly every day, the possibility of seeing this production in movie theaters becomes less, although one never knows, we will have to be (more) patient.