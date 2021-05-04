How likely is Mexico to face a third wave of COVID-19?

Despite the apparent calm in which Mexico finds itself in the matter of COVID-19, experts warn about the possibility of a third wave similar to that of India or Brazil.

After the Easter holidays, Mexico was expecting a third wave of COVID-19. However, the figures seem to have remained on a slight decrease since then and have allowed economic activities to continue reopening, without the authorities even considering a new confinement to prevent the spread of the virus.

However, given the global landscape, some experts warn of the possibility that a Third onslaught of infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 hit the country soon.

Could Mexico find itself in the situation of India or Brazil?

Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

Just over a year after the global health emergency unleashed, India is the epicenter of the pandemic, with about 2,700 deaths per day, at a rate of 400 thousand infections a day. Mass cremations on public roads are common images since March in the subcontinental country.

Brazil does not have a better outlook. Despite the symbolic national mourning proposed by the frontliners, and with 300 thousand infections a day, the trend does not seem to decrease in the Latin American country. Hence, some critical voices with the management of the pandemic if health measures are not stricter in the country.

According to the Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie, Doctor of Medical Sciences from Harvard, this catastrophic scenario could appear in the not too distant future, due to the relative calm that has been seen in recent weeks in Mexico regarding the pandemic. This laxity, according to the expert, could bring a much more aggressive third wave, not to be prevented in advance.

How likely is a third wave nationwide?

Photo: Ulises Ruiz / AFP

With 18 million doses applied, the vaccination days for older adults in Mexico are nearing completion. This gave way for adults between 50 and 59 years old to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for free in public institutions.

From the federal government, the figures seem optimistic and show a decrease in the number of hospitalized patients of 82% compared to the end of January, the hardest moment of the pandemic in Mexico: “it seems that the work we do together, society and government, it bears fruit and we return with cases on the decline”Said Dr. Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, Director of Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health.

In total, in Mexico there have been 217 a thousand deaths from the disease, with a level of active cases similar to that of March and April 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic began. Despite the tense calm, the experts’ recommendation on the international scene is to maintain the measures and not lower our guard under any circumstances.

