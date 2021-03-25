How likely is it that a robot will take your job

Robots are here to stay. And it is very likely that millions of jobs will be carried away. Machines are the dream of employers: they do not receive a salary, they do not have to pay taxes for them and they are tireless, since they can work 24 a day without asking for a vacation in return. Even the most in-demand jobs right now are at risk of death from robots.

Will you lose your job because of the robots? This website (in English) calculates the probabilities of this catastrophe happening. We have carried out an experiment: see if the jobs most in demand in 2020 in Spain are at risk in the next two decades. And the truth is that many of them are in serious trouble and may disappear for humans in a few years.

What% of the chances are that the 10 most demanded jobs in Spain will disappear because of robots REUTERS / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The data on the jobs most in demand in Spain come from the Adecco Foundation, which has made a forecast on which will be the most sought after professions in the coming months.

Commercial: 92% chance that it will disappear because of robots

It is the most demanded vacancy and it never goes out of style. Its function is to attract customers and increase the number of sales, a fundamental aspect to keep an organization afloat. However, it is highly likely that it will disappear in the coming years, even though it is the most in-demand job in 2021.

Administrative assistant: 96% probability that robots will disappear

The second most demanded profession right now is also one of the most likely to disappear. According to Adecco, for this profession “They are looking for methodical, orderly people with basic computer skills, although it is true that more and more specific knowledge of the Excel tool is demanded”. I mean, it’s perfect for a machine.

Customer service operator: 99% probability that robots will disappear

Those pesky calls we all get will soon be made by machines. Will we hang them? Sure they do, but in theory they will be more persuasive than the human beings they call right now, because they will know our needs better.

Maintenance Technician: 64% chance of being disappeared by robots

According to Adecco, the technologization and mechanization of processes means that companies have more and more machinery to maintain, which is why the traditional job of maintenance technician is positioned as one of the most requested in the labor market. However, in the future it will be the machines that repair other machines, leaving many maintenance technicians unemployed.

Cleaning worker: 66% chance of being disappeared by robots

Although cleaning a place can be a most mechanical activity, not all robots will have the necessary skills to have the care and sensitivity of humans. That 33% of cleaners will have a job, the rest will have to find another job.

Specialized clerk: 92% probability of disappearing because of robots

Despite the fact that specialized salespeople must demonstrate great knowledge of the product they sell, they will not be able to do anything to surpass the infinite knowledge that a robot can have. Will machines be able to talk to customers? In two decades it is likely that it will, causing many salespeople to go out of business.

Geriatric Aide: 74% chance of robot disappearing

Although there are few jobs more humane than caregiving, experts say machines will be able to handle the elderly just as well as people. In Japan there are already robots that are in charge of the elderly and provide them with medicine or help them sit up.

Production Operator: 88% chance that it will disappear because of robots

Another job that is in high demand right now, but will find itself in serious trouble in the future.

Warehouse waiter: 99% chance of being disappeared by robots

In this case, the web does not put a 100% for decorum. In 2021, Amazon warehouses are tremendously automated, and this trend is unstoppable: in two decades all warehouses will be managed by machines.

