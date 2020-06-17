One in five people worldwide has a previous clinical condition that would make him seriously ill if you become infected with coronavirus. It is the main conclusion reached by a group of researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (United Kingdom), who share a series of data and figures that offer a clear dimension of the problem.

The research, published in the magazine ‘The Lancet’, concludes that approximately 1.7 billion people, 22% of the world population, you have a health condition that could increase your risk of severe COVID-19 if it were spread after analyzing a study model with information collected from 188 countries.

The work highlights, in the words of Andrew Clark, the study’s lead author, the need for “governments to seek ways to protect the most vulnerable from a virus that continues to circulate as confinement is abandoned,” said Andrew Clark, the main author of the study, which urges people with some previous pathology “to adopt social distancing measures appropriate to their level of risk“

However, the expert, who believes that these citizens should have priority when receiving a vaccine when it is available, points out that not all of those individuals with underlying diseases will develop extreme symptoms.

Main figures and data

The risk factor’s considered for developing a serious COVID-19 implies having some cardiovascular, chronic kidney disease, diabetes or chronic respiratory conditions. According to this:

4% of the world population – 349 million of 7.8 billion people – would need to be hospitalized if they contracted the virus.

In countries and regions with younger populations, fewer people have at least one prior clinical condition, as opposed to older populations, where the proportion of citizens with one or more ranges from 16% in Africa to 31% in Europe.

Fewer than 5% of people under the age of 20, but more than 66% of those over 70, have at least one previous medical condition that could increase their risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Regarding the population aged 15 to 64 years, 23% have at least one clinical condition.

Some 349 million people worldwide are at risk of developing a severe coronavirus, implying that they would need hospital treatment.

That risk ranges from less than 1% among those under the age of 20, to almost 20% in people 70 and older, and increases to more than 25% in men over 70, according to the study.

In all age groups under 65, about twice as many men would require hospitalization.