More than half a year has passed since the world’s first coronavirus outbreak was recorded, and scientists have since collected information about this new virus and the disease caused by it. One of the most important pieces has been knowing how lethal the virus is, and although we have more and more information, scientists have not yet reached a conclusive answer about the lethality of the virus.

The researchers use a mathematical metric known as the fatality rate (or CFR) to determine the fraction of the total infected people who die from the disease. Following the formula is relatively straightforward, but the situation with the current pandemic is a bit more complex, and researchers cannot rely on the numbers alone. One of the reasons is that there are numerous cases of COVID-19 that do not have any symptoms, so they practically go unnoticed by the official numbers. Another reason is that death sometimes occurs a long time after contracting the disease, making it difficult to count.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the number of infected and deaths that could occur was often exaggerated, largely because we did not have the necessary information. However now scientists estimate that for every 1,000 COVID-19 sufferers, between 5 and 10 people will die. This means that coronavirus has a case fatality rate of between 05.% and 1%.

This figure of course is not static, and changes according to different factors such as the region and the age of the population studied. For example, at the beginning of the outbreak in China, it was estimated that of every 1,000 infected, approximately 9 of them would die on average. However, when studying the population of adults over 60, it was found that 33 out of every 1000 patients would die.