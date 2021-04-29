How Lebron reacted to being called “Grab bebe” by a fan

The Los Angeles star Lakers, Lebron James, is the best basketball player in the world, but he has certainly accumulated a lot of moments in his career in the NBA.

There are many reasons for this, however misguided, including the way he has built super teams to win titles and his demonstrative complaints to referees.

On Wednesday night in the nation’s capital, an interlocutor yelled at LeBron, who is still out with an ankle injury, and called him “a big baby.” In addition to those other reasons people hate him, this could have been a reference to James still out with his injury after so long.

After all, there are many fans who see him as smooth even though he is a freight train from a human. Regardless, LeBron’s response to the hater is priceless:

“Hey LeBron, you’re a big baby” LeBron: 🤣pic.twitter.com / kGky3IW0PX – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2021

Get those memes ready, folks, because LeBron mimicking crying like a “big baby” is wonderful content. He knows he has a lot of critics out there, and he took this crap talk from a fan in stride.

As for the game of Lakers on the court, they desperately wait for their superstar to return ASAP. Even with Anthony Davis back from his own injury, Los Angeles has faltered a bit, including a 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.