Genetics has a not inconsiderable relevance in sports and that is what makes a young adolescent whose progress in basketball is viewed with a magnifying glass. Bronny James he is the eldest son of Lebron James And at 15 years old, he does not leave anyone indifferent with his game. A star of the NBA and a competitive animal like Lebron, he has taken great care of the progress of the first of his offspring on the court, being assiduous as a spectator in his matches and without hiding his pride in the good manners he shows. At 15 years old, Bronny is in one of the most prestigious institutes in the country, Sierra Canyon (California) and there are many who warn of his enormous potential.

Zhuri James (5 years) and Bryce Maximus James (12 years old) complete a family that breathes basketball through all its pores and in which the patriarch’s passion has penetrated deep into the children. In Bronny’s case, his natural facility for this sport was palpable since he was a child and there are many who see him with options to achieve great successes at a professional level if he is polished in the right way. One of them is one of the most authoritative voices in this matter: Paul Biancardi. Prestigious institute coach, scout and analyst, he was the great discoverer of Lebron and has been able to follow several games of Bronny James, so your opinion carries a lot of weight.

“He reminds me a lot of his father. He has an incredible facility to pass the ball and he cares a lot about involving all his teammates in the game. He is an excellent facilitator of the game, he has spectacular vision and intelligence on court and I have been amazed by many The big difference is in the aggressiveness on the track, although it is true that Bronny is much more of a leader when facing boys his age, when he sees faces with older guys, he is more discreet in his actions. does better than Lebron is the long distance throw. It is not a born shooter, but it can be said without fear that it has better mechanics and precision, “he says in words collected by ESPN.

Questioned by how you manage pressure of being the son of who is the good of Bronny, this analyst is clear. “The amount of attention he receives wherever he goes is not normal, but he seems to me to be a very mature boy who is ready to deal with that excessive pressure, even enjoys it on occasion. He is a great teammate, respects the game and will arrive Where he deserves for talent and work, not for his last name, “says a man regarding a matter of great relevance such as media pressure, which suffocated the children of Michael Jordan when they tried to dedicate themselves to basketball, for example.

“What I would emphasize the most if I could train Bronny would be making him a lethal three-point shooter. He has ways to do it and that would give him a lot of leeway in attack. It would also affect his ball handling in situations of pressure and in coming out more freed from blockages. He has to improve his handling with both hands and that the changes of direction are more fluid, “stresses a man who is cautious, but also enthusiastic, with the future of Bronny James.

At present, he measures 1.88m and weighs 80kg, which, taking into account his 15 years, predicts some very appropriate measures for the professional practice of basketball. “If he continues to grow, he will become a total player, like his father, because he has good ball handling, ability to rebound and defensive versatility. If he doesn’t grow much he will have to focus on certain aspects such as speed and shooting, but if he continues to grow you have to be very careful about what he can achieve, “said Biancardi.

Many are already wondering what path Lebron’s son will follow to reach NBA; No matter how many three key years are ahead in his personal and basketball development, there are few who doubt his worth and there is already speculation about a possible leap into the future. NCAA, entry into the G-League follow the new upward trend or even move from high school to professionalism, as his father did. Biancardi is from the old school.

“That is very far, but I think he would be an ideal boy for college basketball. He would enjoy the atmosphere of full courts, of life with his teammates and the competitiveness that is breathed. The G-League thing I see well for those who they don’t want to spend more than a year before making the leap to the NBA, because although they miss out on a tremendous life experience, they are financially rewarded and can work on specific things, “he said. Paul Biancardi.

What seems evident is that there is great player wood and the recipe for reaching the expected level is restraint. “You should not be in a hurry and you have to focus on your body, your mind and your technical skills. There is going to be a lot of media noise around him and his brand, as a product, could be very powerful in a few years. The main thing would be that decisions you made were based on your sporting potential and not financial or marketing. You must be patient, “said the analyst on Bronny James. It is exciting for any fan to think that the saga Lebron James it can have a second part.