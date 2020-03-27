Kylie Jenner.

Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Kylie Jenner She is undoubtedly the most entrepreneurial of her sisters, the socialite managed to create an emporium with her makeup line and became the youngest billionaire in the world thanks to his fame, his social networks and that he knew how to sell his person.

And over the years it has undoubtedly had an extraordinary change and where it has been most noticed is in the way she applies her makeup. Today we show you how his style has changed over time.

1. Childhood and adolescence

Since she was little she liked to put on makeup, even tHe had several problems with his father because he did not agree that a girl used so many products. Ultimately this ended up being a practice for his professional career.

By the age of 16, he already mastered the main beauty tricks and managed to stylize his facial features. Many say he looked much older than his age.

2. His beginnings with Kylie Cosmetics

Little by little he marked his style, at first he did not emphasize both his eyebrows and his eye shadow, but little by little he began to focus on key features for each product.

3. His signature: lips

Her lips were always the object of desire, the businesswoman boasted plump lips on her social networks that everyone wanted to imitate.

4. Increasingly daring looks

Little by little she became a woman and businesswoman. On her social networks she published increasingly daring looks and was very sure of them.

5. News

Now she has a very unique style that managed to perfectly combine sensuality and elegance. Her bold shades and colorful lips are unique in the industry.

.