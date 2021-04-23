How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Mastered the Art of Co-Parenting

Not all exes partake in steamy photoshoots together and cherish their matching tattoos.

But Kylie jenner proves time and time again that she and her former flame, Travis scott, have the best relationship as co-parents to their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi webster. In fact, it seems they have this whole parenting thing down to a science.

In February, Travis gushed about what being a dad means to him, telling iD, “Fatherhood influences my job … It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast. “

The same month, a source close to the stars told E! News that there was a chance Kylie and Travis would get back together, teasing that they’re “still madly in love.” The source said, “You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”