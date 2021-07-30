How Kuminga and Moody play, Warriors NBA Draft 2021 selections

A perfect mix between experience and youth is what to seek to have Golden state warriors next season for the assault on the ring. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could see their particular Big 3 broken if those from the bay go for a consolidated star, but they have taken important steps in the NBA Draft 2021 to bet on the continuity of that Big 3 and complete it with young talent. The consolidation of James Wiseman is expected and to have used two rounds as good as 7 and 14, selecting Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, you can give them the necessary leap forward to be a favorite for glory next season.

What can Jonathan Kuminga bring to the Golden State Warriors?

For many months, the 18-year-old, 2.03m tall Congolese power forward was perceived as an undisputed top-5, but the growth of other players has relegated him to a position in which the Warriors have decided to trust him. He was one of the great talents who quit playing in the NCAA and opted for the G-League Ignite team, where in addition to receiving a succulent salary, he has been able to work with some of the best coaches in the country.

With an imperial athletic ability and being a born intimidator, the room for improvement is in the medium and long distance shooting. His young age makes him still very immature for the rigors of the NBA, but no one doubts that he will be an All Star in the future if he maintains his work capacity. Many believe that the Warriors could consider involving him in a trade to sign a star, because his enormous potential can seduce many franchises, and perhaps they believe that he is still too green to have prominence in a team aspiring to the ring.

What can Moses Moody bring to the Golden State Warriors?

He has shown great maturity and professionalism at the University of Arkansas, being perceived as a young man who, despite his 19 years, is prepared to have important minutes in the NBA. He has the ideal characteristics to become an effective 3 & Def player, a role that can go very well for the Warriors, who need defensive consistency on the perimeter and efficient players in their shooting. His enormous athletic ability make him a versatile player, who can change defense with very diverse players and offer quality minutes from now on. A bet for the future, but also for the present of the Warriors.