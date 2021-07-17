How Kobo Readers Become Tablets With Linux

Attempts to convert Amazon Kindle and Rakuten Kobo e-book readers to Linux tablets date back years, when some enthusiasts discovered the surprising flexibility of these devices, generally based on open and non-blocking hardware in the bootloader that unfortunately have become common in most smartphones.

However, proprietary e-ink panels and driver quirks prevented those devices from being usable in most cases, and most efforts didn’t get very far, although they were interesting:

Now, thanks to the work of a developer, ereaders based on the i.MX6 chip, such as the Kobo Clara HD, can be turned into tablets with Linux thanks to a new postmarketOS port created for this device.

The Kobo Clara HD is not a particularly powerful device by electronic tablet standards. It has a 1GHz Freescale Solo Lite single-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. it supports WiFi 4 (802.11b / g / n) and has a micro USB port for power and data.

Additionally, there are still limitations when running desktop or mobile apps on these e-ink display devices, and installing postmarketOS requires opening the case and replacing the pre-installed software, so there is the possibility that you could crash the device. It is suggested to have some experience in these matters and proceed with caution.

PostmarketOS developer Martijn Braam has posted a video showing the software running on the Kobo reader. The obvious slowness that is perceived is due to the fact that the device was trying to bring 256 shades of gray to a screen that only supports 16. As the user interface is not optimized for these types of screens, some elements of the interface of user look unstable and the screen may take a while to refresh.

The interesting thing is that most Kindle, Tolino and Kobo readers share very similar motherboard designs between each variant, and the almost open family of ARM SoCs NXP i.MX6 is a preferred option on many models, which means that a similar degree of support is likely to come to other models in the future. There are second-hand readers priced below 40 euros and turning them into Linux tablets can be a good option for enthusiasts. Very niche, but we like all this stuff … It’s easier to hack tablets like the Amazon Fire to use another ‘Linux’ like Android.