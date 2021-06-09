How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk

Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship has dominated today’s news cycle despite breaking … literally .0578823 seconds ago ?? Nevertheless, with the news of Kanye and Irina’s’ ship making the rounds, people are naturally wondering how Kim Kardashian, who filed to divorce Kanye just a few short months ago, is feeling about all * gestures hands wildly * this.

She hasn’t said a word publicly, but simply put: Everything is cool. At least, according to a new report. Sources told E! News that Kim has indeed heard about what’s going on between Kanye and Irina, but she’s taking the high road and choosing not to pay it much attention — good for her! “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all,” E! ‘S source said. “If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.”

A second source pretty much echoed the same sentiment and added, “Irina and Kim don’t know each other, so its a non-factor for Kim. She doesn’t mind if Kanye is dating. ” So for those you who assumed Kim was feeling like this rn:

… you’re totally wrong, LOL. But speaking about the people of the hour, an Us Weekly source was kind enough to put a pin on how long Kanye and Irina have been seeing each other: “Kanye and Irina [are] dating, ”the source said, adding,“ They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months. ”

Meanwhile, a second insider told Us Weekly, “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another … he’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

No drama to see here, y’all!

