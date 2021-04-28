How Jonathan Scott Became Zooey Deschanel’s MVP

It’s something the HGTV star has grown used to hearing. “People keep saying to me, like, ‘Jonathan, you feel so alive.’ I’m like, ‘Was I a dud before? What happened?’ “He joked on Today. “I will admit she brings out the best in me and she makes me want to be the best version of myself.”

So it’s not crazy to think the person who spun off one popular home renovation show into a seemingly endless line of books, CDs, product lines and, of course, additional television series might add husband to his collection of titles.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here,” he told People, referring to the stay-at-home situation.

Though his words certainly seemed to have a more general application. “It’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted,” he continued. “But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.” As he put it in a Valentine’s Day tribute, “There’s a lot to love about this lady right here.”

(Originally published Jan. 17, 2021, at 12 am PT)