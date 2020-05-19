“What would you do in Applesfera without the Apple rumors?” If they had given me a euro for every time they told me this, right now I would be writing this to you from my yacht moored in the best yacht club in Dubai. And all of you who have told me this are not without reason: rumors are one of the main sources of news and debates about Apple.

And with more than a decade reporting these rumors behind my back, one learns to differentiate what is a small and usual rumor from a large leak. The first is the most frequent, which allows us to fit pieces to try to guess Apple’s future plans. The second is more sporadic, but it represents an explosion of data that places an entire base on which to place future leaks from that moment. As much as Apple tries to end these leaks, we have been like this for years … but now someone named Jon Prosser has changed everything.

From mere clues to the full specification and pricing table

Until now we were used to seeing how people like Mark Gurman were the ones who published these great leaks with not a few data, with a high degree of success. His good career at . was what led him to be signed by none other than Bloomberg. But now we have a youtuber who, we don’t know how, is achieving something we have never seen before: leaks with an absolute level of detail and a 100% correct rate. During the months of confinement we have learned that if Jon Prosser says that a new MacBook Pro will be out in two hours, it is that a new MacBook Pro will be out in two hours.

This is no longer rough data: Prosser has thrown in disarray part of the technical specifications and prices of the entire full range of the iPhone 12. And if you have not been wrong so far, it means that all that data they should be taken seriously until he denies them himself or Apple itself this fall. Today’s leak on augmented reality glasses puts the icing on your story.

If the data from the iPhone 12 or Apple Glasses is true, Prosser will have changed the rumor mill forever

We need to know if all these data are true. But if they are, Prosser will have changed rumor mill forever. We can no longer see clues, but specific data. Apple events are very touched, spoiled. Normal that Prosser himself reveals in his last video that from Cupertino they are making great efforts to try to stop him.

Until they succeed, it seems that we are facing a big change. A person or group of people at Apple is revealing secrets that should be under layers and layers of security protocols, to a level never seen before. Perhaps it is the result of the confinement of the engineers (No one can keep an eye on you at home), but I wouldn’t want to be in place when Apple discovers them in one of their audits.

How will this affect the media? Well in our own work, not too much. The rumors change, but we will continue to write about them. Maybe the most fans are no longer interested in reading them, in order to continue enjoying the surprise in the keynotes.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith is of the opinion (and not far-fetched) that this may very well be an Apple tactic. Make Prosser believe that he has trustworthy filters inside Apple’s offices and contribute false data for his videos:

I’d laugh at all the Apple rumors floating around, but people are actually taking this stuff seriously 😅 Maybe Apple’s tactic this year is to flood the media sphere w / nonsense to drown out actual reporting? Hard to believe anybody under VP level would have this much disclosure – Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) May 19, 2020

Now, if the latest rumors are true as it has been so far, I am very curious to know how Apple is going to comment on it. I still remember Steve Jobs joking around introducing the iPhone 4, asking to be stopped if someone had already seen it. He alluded to the prototype of the terminal that ended up lost in a bar and was sold to Gizmodo, who gave the exclusive and lost access to Apple events for a time.

