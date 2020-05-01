Italy announces a gradual relaxation of isolation, but citizens say they are frustrated that the economy will come before family and social life in the new phase of containment. There are also severe criticisms of the promised state aid. A sunny morning in Rome, with blue skies and a pleasant spring heat. However, the pandemic crosses the Italian capital like a shadow. The noble sculptures seem abandoned, the squares and streets are desolate, as in a ghostly cinematic scenario. The lively hordes of tourists have disappeared, in their place there are policemen at every corner, monitoring the reason for being on the street.

Rome: measures to hinder circulation will be phased out

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

On Sunday, April 26, the population waited with suspense for Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s press conference, hoping that the curfew, in place for weeks due to the new coronavirus, would finally end on May 4. Many were disappointed: the circulation ban imposed since March 11 will only be lifted gradually, the head of government made clear.

“I don’t even see a black future for us, nor do I see it with pink glasses. Gray might be the right color to describe our situation,” says taxi driver Claudio. He does not know how he will pay his income tax debts in the coming months. After all, every day you have to wait hours for a customer.

“The virus has lost its impact on our country, but we still have little to die of hunger. We are very afraid, because when we have debts or have already asked for home financing, we cannot get another loan from the banks,” if the Roman.

“Instead of state aid, permission to leave home”

The first months of the crisis were over, the strict contact prohibitions took effect. Now the Italian government has announced a “Phase 2”. It seems that, before social life, the priority lies with the national economy, which needs to regain momentum as soon as possible.

As of May 4, most of the production is expected to be reactivated. In addition, restaurants can return to home and sell meals for the trip; cafes and hairdressers reopen. For places where there is a lot of interpersonal contact, the restart is scheduled for June 1.

Prime Minister thanked his people for their patience so far, saying he is very proud of what has already been achieved: a great success. However, “the next phase is going to be even more difficult”.

Claudio is frustrated: “many Italians have gone into debt because of the closing of their businesses”, he points out. The government offers compensation of 600 euros per month to self-employed and full-time employees, but the measure does not convince the taxi driver.

“Most Italians haven’t received compensation since last month. If that help doesn’t arrive, how are we going to pay taxes next month? Other countries even print money bills for their citizens; what we got was permission to leaving home “, he comments sarcastically.

“Italy is starving”

Simona, who owns a coffee shop in the center of Rome, touches the same key: “Even if you paid this aid for weeks, it would not be enough.” For her, the plan is useless: “Many families are still waiting for the promised 600 euros. How are we going to put food on our children’s plates in the long run? We were expecting more measures to help the state. Italy is literally starving. “

In Phase 2, restrictions on free movement will also be maintained. As of May, one can leave home for shopping, work, medical care and to visit relatives or partners, but it is still only permitting to leave the administrative region itself for a relevant reason.

Retired Irene Farinelli, 70, is against regional isolation. “My children and grandchildren live in other regions, I haven’t seen them for two months. Many are concerned that we will still have to be locked up at home for a long time. We need to get out of this situation as soon as possible.”

“Pollution in Rome will decrease”

Although many Romans and Romans wanted a comprehensive end to travel restrictions, the bans could have been even stricter, as many Italian virologists and epidemiologists are in favor of keeping them as long as possible.

For one of the most renowned virologists in the country, Andrea Cristanti, from the University of Padua, for example, the minimum flexibilities have already gone too far: “When the whole country was confined, on March 11, there were 1,800 cases a day. It’s the same number we recorded yesterday, “he told La Repubblica newspaper.

Young father Daniele is also not happy with the new measures, saying the school problem has been neglected. Factories will reopen, but schools will remain closed. “Whoever will take care of the children, they cannot be with their grandparents. They left us alone.”

The Romans are skeptical, affected both by the numerous restrictions due to the covid-19 and the resulting economic damage. Most do not believe that Phase 2 will improve their situation.

But there are also those who think positively, as a couple of master students. Although concerned, both try to see advantages: “In many professions, you can work from home, digitally. Perhaps in the future, this form of work will impose itself.” This would have the advantage of reducing traffic “and the pollution in Rome would decrease”. And behind the protective mask you can see a smile.

