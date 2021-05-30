How it benefits to eat artichokes to lose weight and purify the body

We all want to be in the best possible shape, especially with the arrival of summer. The truth is that in many cases losing weight is not an easy task, it is well known that there are several factors that influence obtaining good and sustainable results. Without a doubt the most important aspect is foodThat is why one of the hottest topics of the moment is to bet on choosing the best products to stimulate metabolism, burn calories and lose weight. One of the most popular in recent times is the artichoke, considered one of the best vegetable alternatives to lose weight: they are very low in calories, with an immense supply of nutrients and great properties.

The truth is that the artichoke provides numerous benefits that intervene in the proper functioning of the body, largely due to its unique active compounds that are associated with great healing and slimming benefits. Among the most prominent components of the artichoke is inulin, a carbohydrate that is metabolized very slowly in the body, therefore making them a very suitable food for people with diabetes. Which is perfectly combined with its fiber content, and therefore is a great ally to regulate high levels of glucose and cholesterol, it is also associated with great benefits to combat constipation.

Another benefit of artichoke is that it contains cynarin, a substance that stimulates the secretion of bile. In this way, it is the perfect nutritional ally to promote fat digestion and prevent fluid retention with a diuretic effect. In fact, one of its greatest qualities is related to its purifying power, which also facilitates the elimination of fats, sodium and salts retained in the body, thereby accelerating and making the weight loss process much more agile. Its caloric intake is very low, it has less than 1% fat: it provides only 22 calories per 100 grams. Therefore, the slimming effect of the artichoke is due to three factors: its low caloric level, its diuretic effect and its ability to digest and eliminate fats.

Also artichokes are the perfect ally for promote liver, kidney and digestive function, since it acts as a purifier and regenerator of the intestine, liver and kidneys. Another aspect that directly influences it is its content of cynarin and luteolin, a flavonoid present in many green and yellow plants, which give the artichoke a clear hepatoprotective effect. Inulin, exerts a powerful diuretic and laxative action, by stimulating intestinal motility and thereby increasing urine production and promoting cleansing of the entire body. Last but not least, its content in vitamins A and C gives it an outstanding antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect.

How to consume artichoke to lose weight?

Although the artichoke is an ideal fresh vegetable to complement all kinds of summer dishes, such as soups, salads, ceviches, pasta and by themselves they are the best aperitif. However, one of the most popular and effective options for weight loss is consume artichoke water three times a day. Although it is not a magic remedy, due to the concentration of nutrients that accumulate in the water, it is considered a good supplement to lose weight. In such a way that it is recommended to consume it for 10 days a month, for at least 3 months, in order to gradually purify the body and of course promote weight loss. It is important to supplement its consumption with a balanced diet, low in calories and based on the intake of abundant fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, nuts and generally free of processed foods.

Best of all, making it is very simple: You will need two fresh and green artichokes, you will have to cut them in two halves and remove the stems. In a medium saucepan with a liter and a half of boiling water, add the artichokes, lower the heat and allow them to cook until they become soft. Later, remove the artichoke pieces and allow the cooking water to cool down, pour into a jug and consume three times a day, preferably minutes after the main meals, since it favors digestion, is a diuretic and helps to process fat. . Do not forget to take advantage of the artichokes with a rich homemade vinaigrette, they are a healthy, light and delicious dish.

The liter and a half of artichoke water is the dose for one day. Therefore, you should make the water every day, keep it refrigerated and if you wish, add lemon juice and mint leaves. Its flavor will be better and it also brings additional benefits.

Another simpler, faster or even more pleasant option for some, is to consume the artichoke as nutritional supplement. The best of all is that today there are different formats in all health food stores, such as capsules, tablets or even in the form of tea bags to infuse. These food supplements use extracts of roots from artichoke leaves; where the most important nutrients for weight loss are obtained. Now you know the first step to guarantee success in weight loss, is to cleanse and purify the body and artichokes are simply the perfect ally. Thanks to its detoxifying power, the metabolism speeds up and we will lose weight faster, and especially with great health.

–

It may interest you: