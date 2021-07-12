how it affects and what obligations are added

The new Anti-Fraud Law has already been published in the BOE, a new regulation that establishes a series of obligations for those who own cryptocurrencies or other crypto assets.

As the government described at the time of its approval, this new law establishes, among other measures, the obligation to “report the balances and holders of the coins in custody. That is, the new regulations that now come into force will directly affect taxpayers who own Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. Here we explain What are the changes to this new regulation?.

More transparency in cryptocurrency operations

In the 2019 Income campaign, the Treasury advised thousands of users that their benefits with virtual currencies should be included as ‘Other capital gains to be included in the tax base of savings’. However, the regulations governing obligations regarding cryptocurrencies were not well defined. Now, with this ‘Law 11/2021, of July 9, on prevention and fight against tax fraud’, it is specified what taxpayers are obliged to in relation to cryptocurrencies.

In order to “strengthen tax control over taxable events related to virtual currencies”, two new obligations are established:

“Persons and entities residing in Spain and permanent establishments in Spanish territory of persons or entities residing abroad, who provide services to safeguard private cryptographic keys on behalf of third parties, to maintain, store and transfer virtual currencies, already said service with a main character or in connection with another activity, they will be obliged to provide the Tax Administration, in the terms established by regulation, information on all the virtual currencies that they keep in custody. This supply will include information on balances in each virtual currency different and, where appropriate, in legal tender, as well as the identification of the holders, authorized or beneficiaries of said balances “.

This first obligation determines that those companies that manage cryptocurrencies must report the different balances, as well as the identity of the holders of each balance.

“Persons and entities resident in Spain and permanent establishments in Spanish territory of persons or entities residing abroad, who provide exchange services between virtual currencies and legal tender or between different virtual currencies, or mediate in any way in the carrying out said operations, or providing services to safeguard private cryptographic keys on behalf of third parties, to maintain, store and transfer virtual currencies, they will be obliged, in the terms established by regulation, to communicate to the Tax Administration the operations of acquisition, transmission , exchange and transfer, related to virtual currencies, as well as the collections and payments made in said currencies, in which they intervene or mediate, presenting a nominal list of intervening parties with an indication of their address and tax identification number, class and number of currencies virtual, as well as price and date d e operation “.

In this second obligation, closely related to the first, it is established that Exchanges must inform the addresses, tax identification, as well as the price and date of the operation. As we can see, it is to translate into a regulation the type of information that these entities must declare to help fight against opacity and possible tax evasion.

Obligation to present the 720 in the Income

Another novelty is the one that affects people who have crypto assets abroad. For example, those who have Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in international wallets. All these taxpayers will have the Obligation to report on the virtual currencies of which the owner is.

“Information on virtual currencies located abroad of which the owner is, or with respect to which the status of beneficiary or authorized or in any other way has power of disposal, guarded by persons or entities that provide services for safeguard private cryptographic keys on behalf of third parties, to maintain, store and transfer virtual currencies “.

In other words, more simply, if we have cryptocurrencies we must declare them. This new regulation is ultimately the legislation that includes crypto assets as assets that we have the obligation to incorporate into Income. Specifically, these cryptocurrencies held in exchanges outside of Spain must be included in the Informative Declaration on Assets and Rights abroad (model 720).

If this obligation is not fulfilled, the same existing sanctions regime is established, with “up to 5,000 euros for each data referred to each virtual currency individually considered according to its class that should have been included in the declaration.” A sanctioning regime that, as described by David Maeztu, a lawyer specializing in Internet and technology law: “it can become very burdensome in the event of forgetfulness when we can have if we handle many different cryptocurrencies from multiple projects. ”

According to José Antonio Bravo, a tax economist and accountant at Negotians, explains on social networks: “This disproportionate sanctioning regime has even been questioned by the European Commission, and it is possible that it will be annulled by the CJEU shortly.”

The new regulations establish the obligations, but not yet all the parameters have been defined, for example the minimum amount from which we must report. When will this modification arrive? “It will be fast, although it is something important, because it will determine the amount (50,000 euros or more or any amount) and the moment in which the calculation is made (if a period such as a quarter or only on December 31)”, explains Maeztu . “I suppose they will have it by September or October,” concludes the expert.

The new law confirms crypto as “virtual currency”

This new Anti-Fraud Law has also served as a step to make some terms official. As Remo Domingo, tax advisor and director of iAsesoria points out, the BOE treats it as “virtual currency”. At no time is there any talk of cryptocurrencies nor cryptocurrencies. In fact, the word “crypto” only appears four times, all of them to refer to “private cryptographic keys”.

The reference to cryptocurrencies as virtual currency is not new. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time on bitcoin and indicated that “neither is the so-called bitcoin something that can be returned, since it is not a material object, nor does it have the legal consideration of money.” A categorization that, as has been established with the new regulations, does not imply that these cryptocurrencies are not subject to tax obligations.

A regulation that according to Maeztu, “will serve to specify the obligations”, although “does not take into account many aspects of things that already happen, especially in DeFi (liquidity pools, blockades) or coins in staking, etc … but let’s wait and see how the regulatory development is done to get a precise idea “.

Image | Jievani Weerasinghe

In Engadget | How to declare to the Treasury investments in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with benefits