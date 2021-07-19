How is Verstappen today after the heavy accident at Silverstone?

Verstappen slammed violently into the tire fenders of the fast corner Copse on the first lap of Sunday’s race at Silverstone after meeting Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull RB16B it hit the fenders from behind on the right side and a 51G spike was recorded at that time.

The Dutch driver got out of the car in pain but was able to get on his own to the ambulance that took him to the circuit medical center. He was then referred to a hospital for a more thorough check-up and discharged on the British night.

In dialogue with the television channel RTL of Germany, Marko gave an update on Monday on how Verstappen is physically just over 24 hours after the heavy blow he suffered.

“On Sunday he was accompanied by his father. Jos also spent the night with him in a hotel, to be safe. We expected his whole body to feel stiff after this incredible 51G impact. Luckily, only his neck hurts, but otherwise it’s fine, “he explained.

“A normal person would not survive such a strong 51G impact. Of course he is very well trained and that also played an important role in coming out with only a sore neck,” added the Austrian.

Marko, who on Sunday asked that Hamilton be suspended for the crash with Verstappen, was still annoyed with what the British driver did and with the attitude of Toto Wolff, boss of Mercedes, to go to visit the sports commissioners when they were analyzing the maneuver.

“We are in favor of tough but fair racing. Not irresponsible actions, and this is how we classify Hamilton’s action,” he said.

“(Wolff) broke into the race control office immediately after the accident to tell the Mercedes version. It’s a neutral place, so we were annoyed that he was trying to influence them.”

“And then the victory celebrations … (Hamilton) hasn’t tried calling Max until today. But hey, that’s his way of doing it. We take it into account. We’ll focus on the rest of the season. We’re not looking for revenge. , but we want to give our answer on the track, “concluded Marko.

