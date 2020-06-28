© SHAWN THEW

Trump in the Rose Garden.

President Donald Trump, 74 years old, has radically increased protection measures to avoid getting the coronavirus, despite the fact that rejects basic precautions such as the use of a mask or temperature control for an image issue, according to sources close to CNN.

The White House sends health and safety teams to each place that Trump will visit, each bathroom that can be used by the President is thoroughly scrubbed and disinfected and strict control and registration is carried out of anyone who may have direct contact with the president. .

These people and presidential staff are tested for the coronavirus They have served to detect cases among volunteers and workers in the campaign for Trump’s re-election, but also among members of the Secret Service, in charge of presidential security.

This occurs when the country has reached unprecedented levels of contagion, with 45,000 positives in a single day and eleven states that have halted reopening measures.

These precautionary measures include even the modification of the official agenda.

So, The government commission meeting on coronavirus has moved from the White House to the Department of Health without much explanation. In fact, Trump himself has not attended the appointment.

In addition, a trip planned for this weekend to play golf in New Jersey has been canceled. « The President is not going to travel to Bedminster, New Jersey, » the White House reported Friday.

The president himself has directly stated to his collaborators that he cannot get sick and his anger was enormous when he learned that one of the military in charge of his food and drink had been infected, reports CNN.

Trump asked how it was possible that a person with such close contact with him could contract the new disease and for days he was suspicious of people he did not know well, an attitude that adds to his recognized phobia of germs, an obsession manifested before even from the pandemic.

This attitude contrasts with Trump’s public interventions, in which he affirms that the virus is « fading » and « leaving », although his public communication is now more focused on defending the statues and monuments that are the target of criticism, than on the pandemic .

« In the future, historians will wonder why the president lost ground during a pandemic and amid widespread unrest. Both crises should have highlighted their strengths. They were perfect opportunities for him ”, commented the presenter of the Fox News network last Thursday Tucker Carlson, a regular supporter of the president, referring to polls that reveal suspicions about the management of the health crisis and racial protests by Trump.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.