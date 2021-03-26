Health workers hold an injection with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine during a mass vaccination in Guadalajara. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Mexico registered on March 25 a historical, regrettable event. 200,000 confirmed deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The government warned that one of the factors that has aggravated the crisis in the country are chronic degenerative diseases, such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes.

Meanwhile, the country prepares for the dreaded third wave with only 4.8% of its population vaccinated, at least with a single dose.

The stories behind the numbers: 100,000 lives: the stories that Covid-19 has taken from us

How is the vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico?

Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health and in charge of strategy in Mexico, said that, until now, the country has 6.2 million immunizations administered.

“The vaccines that have been applied correspond mostly to two-dose schedules, and also for that reason, sometimes, the speed at which the second dose is given, this not only depends on the arrival of the vaccine, but depends on the calendar that establish the recommendations for the use of the products “, he warned.

The total population in Mexico is almost 127 million inhabitants. This means that 4.8% already have some type of protection against Covid-19. In other words: out of 100, fewer than five have received the vaccine.

The country has called the Correcaminos operation, where a supply is calculated so as not to leave anyone without second doses, “but the specific interval in number of days or weeks between the first dose and the second dose is established by the characteristics of the vaccine. ”Said López-Gatell.

Vaccination in the world

According to data from Our World in Data, It is estimated that in the world, on average, 6.5 people have been vaccinated per 100 inhabitants, however, access has been unequal, especially in low-income countries.

In Latin America, Brazil has achieved higher rates than the Mexican ones, with a total of 8% of its population immunized. The countries that are presented in the following table belong to the G20 group, of which Mexico is part:

Difficulty of access and EU decisions

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, expressed during the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN), that access to these resources has not been easy and that, contrary to what had been requested, there was hoarding of other nations. In addition, the Covax mechanism has not worked with the required speed.

He even warned that if the rate of distribution continues, many countries will have the vaccine until 2023.

While, the European Union said it was ready to block vaccine exports during a virtual summit attended by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

To improve access to doses – at a time when a third wave is hitting the old continent – the European Commission strengthened its export control to drastically restrict them to producing countries or whose population is largely vaccinated.

The focus of the discord is a plant of the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca in the Netherlands, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers part of the British vaccine supply chain.

The president of the European executive, Ursula von der Leyen, warned that the block would not allow exports of vaccines to the United Kingdom and other countries as long as they do not comply with deliveries.

“The company, first, has to catch up and honor the contract it has with the EU member states before it can export vaccines again,” he told reporters.

Is “the end of naivety“, Judged from his side the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, before the press. “We must block all exports as long as laboratories do not respect their commitments to Europeans“, he pointed.

The EU exported some 21 million doses of all vaccines to the United Kingdom, but did not receive any produced on the other side of the English Channel, despite the fact that the contract signed by the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca stipulated the delivery of doses from two British factories .

The company explained that its contract with London required it to fulfill British orders first.

President Biden joined the virtual meeting, after announcing in his country that he doubled his initial goal of vaccinations for his first 100 days in office.

“I am setting the second goal, and that is, for my 100th day in office to have applied 200 million doses in people’s arms,” ​​he promised. (With information from agencies)