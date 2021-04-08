How is the third stimulus check different from the previous two



Unlike the first two payments, the third check is not restricted to children under the age of 17.

Photo: AzamKamolov / Pixabay

The third stimulus check has already reached millions of people, but you should know that this one differs in several ways from the first two.

Some of the differences are:

The third stimulus check is an advance payment of the 2021 refund recovery credit

The above two payments are prepayments of the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit. Eligible individuals who did not receive a first or second stimulus check or received less than the total amounts, may be eligible to claim the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit and they must file a 2020 tax return, even if they don’t usually file a tax return.

The third check will be larger for most eligible individuals

Eligible individuals who filed a joint tax return will receive up to $ 2,800, and all other eligible individuals will receive up to $ 1,400.

Those with qualifying dependents on their tax return will receive up to $ 1,400 for each qualifying dependent.

Qualified dependents expanded

Eligible individuals will receive a payment for all of their qualifying dependents claimed on their return, including older relatives such as college students, adults with disabilities, parents, and grandparents.

The amounts to qualify for a check are different for the third stimulus check

Taxpayers will not receive a third stimulus check if their adjusted gross income exceeds:

– $ 160,000 if you are married filing jointly or filing as a qualified widower

– $ 120,000 if you file the return as head of household

– $ 80,000 for eligible individuals using any other tax filing status as single filers and married individuals filing separate returns

This means that some people will not be eligible for the third payment, even if they received the first or second stimulus check or are eligible for a 2020 refund recovery credit.

