How is the supersonic plane capable of flying at more than 2,200 kilometers per hour

For this, the Executive and Presidential Directorate of Air Transportation of the United States Air Force awarded a contract to Exosonic, a California-based start-up, which managed to capture the attention of the military with its double supersonic jet Mach 1.8, which will have the support of the Air Force Research Laboratory, with the intention of develop a supersonic airliner and later modify it to serve as an executive transport vehicle.

According to those responsible for Exosonic, with this concept the company plans to implement a series of new technologies that, until now, are not available or are not yet present in commercial or business aircraft.