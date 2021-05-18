How is the reunification process of families separated by the Trump administration (podcast)



The first family to be reunited was a Honduran mother with her two teenage children.

Photo: ORGANIZACION LAS AMERICAS / Courtesy

During the government of former President Donald Trump, more than 5,500 immigrant families were separated And although the Republican’s “zero tolerance” policy was suspended, it had already done hard-to-fix damage to affected non-citizens, especially children.

As part of his campaign promise, the president Joe Biden ordered the creation of a Task Force for the reunification of these families, a process that is not easy, due to the legal issues involved, as well as the protocols to follow to help parents.

Amari Verastegui, Legal assistant for vulnerable populations at The Catholic Legal Immigration Network (CLINIC), one of the organizations that has helped in the process, says that currently working with 36 families.

Two weeks ago there was a plan to unite four families, although there were problems with two of which there was no final report.

Verastegui explains to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, what the family reunification process is like and why it is so complicated.

>> What is the ABC of the unification process?

>> How are the children’s parents contacted and made sure they can travel to the US?

>> What are the main problems that the family reunification team has faced?

