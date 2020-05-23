..- Spain will relax even more from the beginning of next week, when it releases the containment measures It started to be implemented in mid-March to stop the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that has caused more than 28,000 deaths in the country.

The de-escalation plan consists of four stages and the nuclei of greater population, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​more lagging than other parts of the country, will pass to the so-called phase 1 from May 25.

Below are the key points of the plan, of gradual and asymmetric application. Progress between stages depends on factors such as the infection rate, the number of intensive care beds available, the levels of primary care in the health system and compliance with the distance regulations.

Phase 0 or preparatory (From May 4 to 25)

Hairdressers and other businesses offering appointments reopened. Restaurants with takeaway service. Professional sports leagues retrained. Short walks and individual sports activities allowed. Starting Monday, no area of ​​Spain will be in this phase.

Phase 1 (from May 11)

Meetings of up to 10 people are allowed. Small businesses, including stores up to 400 square meters, can reopen under strict security conditions. Only two people can enter, or only one if it is impossible to maintain a minimum distance of 2 meters. Bars and restaurants can reopen their terraces with an occupancy of no more than 50%. Hotels and other tourist accommodation may reopen, excluding areas common as dining rooms. Stores and other service providers must reserve preferential hours for customers over 65. Places of worship reopen, but only up to a third of their capacity. Freedom of movement is increased – allowing people travel within the same province – as long as the entire province is in phase 1. Madrid, Barcelona and most of Castilla y León advance to this phase on Monday.

Phase 2 (May 25)

Theaters, cinemas, art galleries, and museums may reopen to no more than one-third of their capacity. Houses of worship can increase seating to 50% of their capacity. Larger stores may reopen to 40% of their capacity. Hunting and sport fishing will be allowed. Some schools will reopen, although most will be closed until September. Regions that make up approximately half of the population of Spain such as Galicia, Murcia, Extremadura and the Basque Country, as well as the archipelagos of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands , will progress to this stage on Monday.

Phase 3 (around the end of June)

Restrictions in restaurants and bars will be further relaxed. Beaches will be open. Shops can occupy 50% of capacity. People can travel to another province if the destination area is also in phase 3.